First Trailer for Patrick Wilson's 'Insidious: The Red Door' Horror Film

by
April 19, 2023
Insidious: The Red Door Trailer

"We're ready to forget The Further once and for all." Sony Pictures has revealed the first official trailer for horror sequel Insidious: The Red Door, the fifth movie in the Insidious series - following Insidious: The Last Key from 2018. "It ends where it all began." To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. The first film's original cast is back with Patrick Wilson (also making his directorial debut), Ty Simpkins, Rose Byrne, and Andrew Astor. Also starring Sinclair Daniel and Hiam Abbass. Produced by Jason Blum at Blumhouse, Oren Peli, James Wan and Leigh Whannell. The original Insidious was an indie film that premiered at the Toronto Film Festival back in 2018 (FS was there - here's my original review!). With this film & The Boogeyman, this year's summer horror looks better (and scarier) than ever. Open the door.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) fo Patrick Wilson's Insidious: The Red Door, from YouTube:

Insidious: The Red Door Poster

In the sequel Insidious: The Red Door, the horror franchise's original cast returns for the final chapter of the Lambert family's terrifying saga. To put their demons to rest once and for all, Josh (Patrick Wilson) and a college-aged Dalton (Ty Simpkins) must go deeper into The Further than ever before, facing their family’s dark past and a host of new and more horrifying terrors that lurk behind the red door. Insidious: The Red Door is directed by the American actor / filmmaker Patrick Wilson, making his directorial debut with this horror sequel - he starred in the original and The Conjuring movies, too. The screenplay is written by Scott Teems, from a story by Leigh Whannell. Based on characters created by Leigh Whannell. Produced by Jason Blum, Oren Peli, James Wan, and Leigh Whannell. Sony Pictures will debut Wilson's Insidious: The Red Door in theaters nationwide starting July 7th, 2023 right in the middle of the summer. Who's in?

