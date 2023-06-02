First Trailer for Plane Survival Thriller '97 Minutes' with Alec Baldwin

"What we do today… is the beginning of their end." 101 Films has revealed a trailer for 97 Minutes, yet another airplane hijacking thriller coming up (also see: Idris Elba in Hijack). This one is a UK production, filmed in the UK, and it's directed by the Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola, best known for the two Iron Sky movies. In a race against time, a hijacked 767 hurtles towards disaster, with its fuel reserves dwindling rapidly… Despite strong opposition, NSA Director Hawkins takes a bold step ordering the plane to be shot down… The lives of the innocent passengers now rest solely in the hands of Alex (Meyers) an undercover Interpol agent, who has been embedded in the terrorist cell. The clock is ticking, with only 97 Minutes – can he save them? Jonathan Rhys Meyers stars as the man on the plane, with Alec Baldwin as Hawkins, plus MyAnna Buring, Jo Martin, Michael Sirow, Pavan Grover, Anjul Nigam, Peter Brooke, and Slavko Sobin. This looks over-the-top ridiculous but also still thrilling. It might be worth a watch after all.

A hijacked 767 will crash in just 97 minutes when its fuel runs out. Against the strong will of NSA Deputy Toyin, NSA Director Hawkins (Alec Baldwin) prepares to have the airplane shot down before it does any catastrophic damage on the ground, leaving the fate of the innocent passengers in the hands of Alex (Jonathan Rhys Meyers), an undercover Interpol agent who has been embedded in the terrorist cell. 97 Minutes is directed by Finnish filmmaker Timo Vuorensola, director of the famous Iron Sky Nazi action movie and its sequel Iron Sky: The Coming Race, as well as Jeepers Creepers: Reborn most recently, plus a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Pavan Grover. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. 101 Films debuts Vuorensola's 97 Minutes on VOD in the UK on June 19th. It will also open in select theaters + on VOD in the US starting on June 9th, 2023 this month. Who's down?