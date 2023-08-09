First Trailer for Raven Jackson's Acclaimed 'All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt'

"A riveting emotional epic that will change you." A24 has unveiled an official trailer for the beautiful film titled All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, a one-of-a-kind work of art about a family in Mississippi. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year to rave reviews, and it's playing at the New York Film Festival in October. A lyrical, decades-spanning exploration across a woman's life in Mississippi, the feature debut from award-winning poet, photographer and filmmaker Raven Jackson is a haunting and richly layered portrait, a beautiful ode to the generations of people and places that shape us. It's a nearly dialogue-free experiential film, taking viewers on a journey across generations and through the back-roads of rural Mississippi. "An ode to the generations of people and places that shaped us." Starring Charleen McClure, Moses Ingram, Reginald Helms Jr., Zainab Jah, with Sheila Atim and Chris Chalk. And it's produced by Barry Jenkins. Definitely keep an eye out for this - it's worth catching on the big screen.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Raven Jackson's All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, from YouTube:

Via Sundance: "Tender caresses and enveloping embraces are portals into the life of Mack, a Black woman in Mississippi. Winding through the anticipation, love, and heartbreak she experiences from childhood to adulthood, the expressionist journey is an ode to connection — with loved ones and with place." All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt is both written and directed by American photographer / filmmaker Raven Jackson, making her feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. Produced by Maria Altamirano, Mark Ceryak, Barry Jenkins, and Adele Romanski. This first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's next playing at 2023 New York Film Festival this fall. A24 will debut Jackson's All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt in select US theaters sometime later in 2023 - no release date is set yet. Intrigued?