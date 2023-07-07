First Trailer for Religious Dystopian Sci-Fi 'The Shift' feat. Sean Astin

"What if the 'bad thing' tears us apart?" Angel Studios has revealed a trailer for an indie sci-fi thriller called The Shift, the first feature made by Brock Heasley. This is another religious propaganda film disguised to be a "for everyone" feature. After a tense encounter with a mysterious stranger with otherworldly powers, a man is banished to a tyrannical, parallel Earth where he fights to get back to the woman he loves. Described on its crowdfunding page as "an uplifting story set in a sci-fi world, showing the struggle to maintain faith in God in the midst of great trial" and it's a "blockbuster-quality film made by fully believing creators." Usually we'd be against posting this kind of propaganda, but you can check it out anyway since it's a bit wild. The film stars Kristoffer Polaha, Neal McDonough, Elizabeth Tabish, and Rose Reid, with Sean Astin. It's kinda crazy to see them try to tell a dystopian multiverse sci-fi story yet still make it about God. Funny.

Here's the first official trailer (+ teaser poster) for Brock Heasley's The Shift, direct from YouTube:

The Shift is a modern day, sci-fi story of faith that takes a lot of its cues from the Book of Job. It follows a man named Kevin (Kristoffer Polaha) who finds himself in a dystopian world confronted by a mysterious stranger known as "The Benefactor" who presents him with challenges as he fights to "shift realities" and return to the woman he loves. The Shift is written and directed by American filmmaker Brock Heasley, making his feature directorial debut after a few other short films previously. It's produced by Ken Carpenter and Brock Heasley. This was inspired by the Bible's Book of Job, and was filmed in Alabama. Angel Studios will debut Heasley's The Shift in theaters nationwide starting March 2024 early next year. Who's curious?