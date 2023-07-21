First Trailer for 'Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance' British Action Film

"You're making too much noise, Patrick." Signature Entertainment in the UK has revealed an official trailer for a British action thriller titled Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance, arriving in UK cinemas this September. It's actually a sequel to Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins, a crime thriller telling the "origin story of how Tucker, Rolfie, and Pat Tate unite to form their own firm." In this sequel, Tate goes on a rampage to avenge his loyal & trusted foot soldier's violent death. To track down the villain responsible, Tate ventures beyond his comfort zone of Essex and into the dark side of 90s Soho. He squares up against violent kingpins and negotiates his way through treacherous backstreets with sheer brutal force. He will stop at nothing even as the world around him starts to explode. Craig Fairbrass returns to star as Pat Tate, joined by Jamie Foreman, George Russo, Ben Wilson, Stephen McCole, Sadie Frost, Tara Fitzgerald, ArrDee, and Josh Myers. This looks so bland and generic, just another angry guy out to kill a bunch of other guys.

Official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Fairbrass' Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance, from YouTube:

Pat Tate (Craig Fairbrass) embarks on a rampage to avenge his loyal and trusted footsoldier's violent death, venturing beyond his comfort zone of Essex into the dark side of 90s Soho to track down the villain responsible. Set to execute his revenge, Tate will stop at nothing even as the world around him starts to explode. Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance is directed by British filmmaker Nick Nevern, director of the films Terry, The Hooligan Factory, and the first Rise of the Footsoldier: Origins previously. The screenplay is co-written by Andrew Loveday and Jason Maza. Produced by Andrew Loveday, Terry Stone, and Richard Turner. Signature Ent. will debut Nick Nevern's Rise of the Footsoldier: Vengeance sequel in UK cinemas starting on September 15th, 2023 coming soon this fall. No US release date is set yet. Anyone interested?