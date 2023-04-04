First Trailer for Robert Rodriguez's Mystery 'Hypnotic' with Ben Affleck

"Are you familiar with the concept of hypnotics?" Learn more in this trailer. Ketchup Entertainment has revealed an official US trailer for Hypnotic, a sneaky mystery thriller from Robert Rodriguez, which he also co-wrote and produced. This recently premiered as a work-in-progress at SXSW, with a final release set for May in US theaters. This looks super twisty and deceptively clever! A detective becomes entangled in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program and soon finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole investigating reality-bending bank robberies. Ben Affleck stars as Daniel Rourke, with Alice Braga, William Fichtner, Jeff Fahey, Kelly Frye, JD Pardo, and Hala Finley. This trailer has some strong Inception vibes, with all the reality-bending, as well as some Fincher flair. Love seeing William Fichtner in this as the "bad guy" trickster, great casting choice for that role. I am absolutely in for this ride.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic, direct from YouTube:

A detective (Ben Affleck) becomes entangled in a strange mystery about his missing daughter and a secret government program, while investigating a string of impossible high-end heists. Hypnotic is directed by American filmmaker Robert Rodriguez, director of El Mariachi, Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, The Faculty, Spy Kids 1 - 4, Grindhouse's Planet Terror, Sin City, Machete 1 & 2, Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, Alita: Battle Angel, and We Can Be Heroes previously, as well as a few episodes of "The Book of Boba Fett" most recently. The screenplay is written by Robert Rodriguez and Max Borenstein, from a story by Robert Rodriguez. Produced by Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Guy Daniella, Robert Rodriguez, Mark Gill, and Racer Max. This initially premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival last month. Ketchup Entertainment will debut Rodriguez's Hypnotic in select US theater starting on May 12th, 2023 this summer. So who's interested?