First Trailer for Slattery's Desert Town Crime Thriller 'Maggie Moore(s)'

"I pretty clearly said 'scare her', not 'set her on fire!'" Screen Media has unveiled an official trailer for the indie film titled Maggie Moore(s), the second feature directed by actor John Slattery (his directorial debut was God's Pocket with Philip Seymour Hoffman in 2014). This is premiering at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival in June before it opens in limited theaters later in June. Maggie Moore(s) takes place in a dusty desert town where nothing ever happens, as a police chief is suddenly faced with the back-to-back murders of two women with the same name. (Hence the title of the film.) Who did it and why? Jon Hamm stars as police chief Jordan Sanders, who must deal with all kinds of small town shenanigans and secrets. The cast includes Tina Fey, Micah Stock, Nick Mohammed, Happy Anderson, & Mary Holland. The trailer has a darkly comedic edge to it, along with tons of kooky characters who get into all kinds of wacky trouble.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for John Slattery's Maggie Moore(s), direct from YouTube:

When two women with the same name are murdered days apart, small-town police chief Jordan Sanders (Hamm) finds himself wading through an unlikely collection of cheating husbands, lonely hearts, nosy neighbors and contract killers in an effort to put the pieces of the case, and his life, together. Inspired by actual events. Maggie Moore(s) is directed by the American actor / filmmaker John Slattery, his second feature film after directing God's Pocket (in 2014), as well as a few episodes of the series "Mad Men" and "Love" previously. The screenplay is written by Paul Bernbaum. Produced by John Slattery, Vincent Garcia Newman, Dan Reardon, Santosh Govindaraju, Nancy Leopardi, and Ross Kohn. This is premiering first at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival this summer. Screen Media Films will then release John Slattery's Maggie Moore(s) in select US theaters starting on June 16th, 2023 this summer. Anyone interested in watching?