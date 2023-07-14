First Trailer for Soderbergh's 'Command Z' Series - Launching Monday

"You put a wormhole in a washing machine?" Oh this looks cool. Steven Sodebergh revealed a surprise new series that he created in secret on his own dime that will be released for free on his own website. It's called Command Z, a reference to the keyboard command to "undo" (on Apple computers). Also known as The Pendulum Project while in development. The series is about a group of three people in the future who are tasked with using a wormhole time machine to travel back to 2023 and "inhabit" people as voices inside of their head. Their mission: to stop America from turning to the worst and prevent the dystopian future that lies ahead, since 2023 is the last time in which we can do this. It seems Soderbergh is really upset about how terrible America has become, too. Starring Michael Cara, Roy Wood Jr., Chloe Radcliffe, Zoe Winters, and Liev Schreiber. He also has a brand new series on HBO called Full Circle, made as part of his HBO deal, which debuts today. A bit strange to launch this for free at the same time. Why did he make this? "Hope, Fabrizia. Hope and laughter." Visit his site to view the trailer + watch the series when it's out.

Here's the first look trailer (+ poster) for Steven Soderbergh's Command Z, direct from his website:

Michael Cera stars as a scientist who tasks his employees with a "historic" mission to travel back in time to revise history and save the world. The futuristic sci-fi series hinges on a “wormhole in a washing machine” to redo the past to hopefully save the (future) present. The satire, which a press note said will be released in eight parts, stars Roy Wood Jr. and Liev Schreiber. Command Z is a new online streaming series created and written by and directed by American filmmaker Steven Soderbergh, director of many films including Traffic, Ocean's Eleven, Che: Part One & Two, Contagion, Side Effects, Haywire, Logan Lucky, Unsane, High Flying Bird, The Laundromat, Let Them All Talk, No Sudden Move, Kimi, and Magic Mike's Last Dance most recently, plus other TV series including "The Knick", "Mosaic", and "Full Circle" coming up. No other production details or crew names are known yet. Soderbergh's Command Z will debut exclusively on his website extension765.com starting Monday, July 17th, 2023 this summer. Interested in watching?