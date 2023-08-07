First Trailer for Super Violent, Gory Filipino Action Movie 'Triggered'

"War isn't the world's fault. War is man's making." Raven Banner has revealed an official US trailer for an indie action film titled Triggered in English, from Filipino filmmaker Richard Somes. This trailer doesn't hold back! It's insanely gory and brutally violent. The film is premiering at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival underway now in Switzerland, with an expected release later this year in the US. Here's the festival's intro: Discharged from the army due to post-traumatic stress disorder, Miguel gets embroiled in a different kind of war when a drug peddler seeks his protection against a vigilante death squad. All the while he must confront his own demons in order to earn his redemption. Arjo Atayde stars as an Ex-Special Forces security guard who attempts to save the life of a woman who is being hunted by a corrupt police death squad working for a drug cartel. The Filipino action film film also stars Julia Montes, Kokoy De Santos, and Sid Lucero. This seems so gnarly! Looks like another of these "they don't make ’em like they used to" crazy action films.

Here's the official US trailers (+ poster) for Richard Somes' film Triggered film, from YouTube (via SA):

Follows an ex-special forces operative (Arjo Atayde) now suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), who -- in his bid for redemption as a security guard, attempts to save the life of a woman who is being hunted by a corrupt police death squad working for a drug cartel. Triggered, originally known as Topakk in Filipino, is directed by Filipino filmmaker Richard V. Somes, director of the films Affliction, Ishmael, Supremo, El Peste, and Cry No Fear previously, plus lots of short films and TV work, including on "Maria la del Barrio", "Bridges of Love", and "A Soldier's Heart" previously. The screenplay is written by Jim Flores, Will Fredo, and Richard Somes. Produced by Ria Atayde, Wilfredo C. Manalang, Fernando Henna, Michaelangelo Masangkay, Sylvia Sanchez, and Richard Somes. This is premiering at the 2023 Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland this month. No other release dates have been set - stay tuned for more. Interested?