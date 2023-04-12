First Trailer for 'The Sympathizer' Series Starring Robert Downey Jrs.

"Welcome to the world of spycraft!" HBO Max has revealed yet another early first look teaser for a 2024 series as part of its "Max" announcement. The Sympathizer is an adaptation of the award-winning book of the same name written by Viet Thanh Nguyen. This version is developed by Don McKellar, with Korean mastermind Park Chan-wook, who is directing a few episodes as well. Max says it's still set for release in 2024, so don't expect it anytime soon. The series is an espionage thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. Hoa Xuande stars as the Captain, with Robert Downey Jr. playing multiple American antagonist characters. The cast includes Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Duy Nguyễn, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Sandra Oh, and Kieu Chinh. Oh damn - this looks like an intricate, complex story of spies and imperialism. RDJ looks great, but Hoa Xuande really stands out with such a slick performance.

Here's the first look teaser trailer for Max's series The Sympathizer, direct from Max's YouTube:

The series is based on the story of the Captain, a North Vietnam plant in the South Vietnam army. He is forced to flee to the United States with his general near the end of the Vietnam War. While living within a community of South Vietnamese refugees, he continues to secretly spy on the community and report back to the Viet Cong, struggling between his original loyalties and his new life. The Sympathizer is a series developed by filmmakers Park Chan-wook (Oldboy, Thirst, Stoker, The Handmaiden, Decision to Leave) & Don McKellar (The Red Violin, This Movie Is Broken, "Michael: Every Day"). Adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name written by Viet Thanh Nguyen, adapted for HBO by Don McKellar. With episodes directed by Park Chan-wook, Marc Munden, & Fernando Meirelles (City of God, Blindness). Exec produced by Park Chan-wook, Don McKellar, Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Niv Fichman, Kim Ly, Ron Schmidt, Viet Thanh Nguyen, and Jisun Beck. HBO will premiere The Sympathizer series streaming on Max starting sometime in 2024 - stay tuned for updates. First impression? Who's in?