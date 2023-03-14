First Trailer for Timely Documentary 'Plan C' About Abortion Activism

"We are not going to become more quiet, we're going to become louder." This film is more important than ever right now. A trailer has debuted for an abortion rights documentary titled Plan C, from director Tracy Droz Tragos. It first premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival, and it's also playing at SXSW right now in Austin, TX. "Plan C" is actually a secret grassroots organization that persistently fights to expand access to abortion pills across the USA keeping hope alive during a global pandemic and the fall of Roe v. Wade. The film is about what happens when abortion safety becomes a major issue for Americans, and how they continue to make a difference by doing what is right and just and necessary. It features the co-founders of Plan C, Francine Coeytaux and Elisa Wells, plus plenty of other special guests out on the front-line helping and supporting women. Fight the good fight! I'm all about this and I hope this film spreads awareness more.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tracy Droz Tragos' doc Plan C, direct from YouTube:

A determined group of advocates, midwives and doctors have been networking nationwide to increase access to abortion pills in the United States outside of a clinic setting, regardless of where you live. In 2014, Francine, a social scientist based in Los Angeles, and her partners launched Plan C for the purpose of spreading the word about how and where to buy abortion pills online. This is the story of that work between 2020 and the overturning of Roe in 2022: the pipelines they built, the access they expanded, the criticism they faced, and the hope they have for the future. Plan C is directed by award-winning American doc filmmaker Tracy Droz Tragos, co-director of Rich Hill, and director of the docs Abortion: Stories Women Tell and The Smartest Kids in the World previously. It's also produced by Tracy Droz Tragos. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and it's playing at many festivals throughout 2023 (including SXSW and Watch Docs). No release date is set yet - stay tuned for any updates.