First Trailer for Vampire Movie 'Empire V' Set in Post-Modern Moscow

"A vampire employs the same mental constructs as a human but his thoughts follow a different path." An official trailer is available for a Russian film called Empire V, a vampire thriller from filmmaker Victor Ginzburg. Empire V is a social parody of modern Russian society being controlled by vampires. The film was originally set to be released by Sony in Russia in 2022. After the start of the Ukrainian war and one week prior to the film's release, it was pulled from theaters by the Kremlin and banned, making it a film without a country. It stars popular Russian rapper Oxxymiron, whose anti-war stance has recently led to him to be labeled a "foreign agent". Empire V follows a 19-year-old Moscow nobody who receives an invitation to join an elite and powerful echelon of society, only to discover the bloody secrets of a vampiric dictatorship who has controlled humanity since time immemorial. The movie also stars Pavel Tabakov, Taya Radchenko, Miron Fedorov, and Vera Alentova. It's premiering soon at the Fantasia Film Festival in July - but will anyone see it after then? This looks batshit crazy - and not necessarily in good way. Absolutely worth a look.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ two posters) for Victor Ginzburg's Empire V, direct from YouTube:

Empire V is a social parody of modern Russian society being controlled by vampires. In the film, a 19-year-old Moscow nobody (Pavel Tabakov) is turned into a vampire, and thereby becomes part of an elite and powerful echelon of society who have controlled humanity since time immemorial. Empire V is an astounding visual feast, featuring innovative and propulsive visual effects sequences that enhance and elevate its timely social commentary. Empire V, originally known as Ампир V or Ampir V in Russian, is written & directed by Russian filmmaker Victor Ginzburg, director of the film Generation P and the doc The Restless Garden previously, plus lots of music videos and other projects. It's adapted from the novel by Viktor Pelevin. After being banned in Russia last year, the movie is next premiering at Montreal's Fantasia Festival in July this summer. No other releases have been set - stay tuned for updates. Who wants to watch?