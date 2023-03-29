First Trailer for Wes Anderson's Junior Stargazer Film 'Asteroid City'

"Sometimes I feel more at home outside the Earth's atmosphere." Focus Features has revealed an official trailer for Wes Anderson's new film Asteroid City, currently set to open in theaters starting in June this summer. It will premiere first at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, just like his last film The French Dispatch. Set in 1955, students and parents from across the country gather for scholarly competition, rest, recreation, comedy, drama, and romance at a Junior Stargazer / Space Cadets convention held in a fictional American desert town. Everything is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events - the arrival of an alien. The film stars Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, Jeffrey Wright, Tilda Swinton, and Tom Hanks. With an incredible ensemble: Sophia Lillis, Bryan Cranston, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Liev Schreiber, Hope Davis, Stephen Park, Rupert Friend, Maya Hawke, Steve Carell, Matt Dillon, Hong Chau, Willem Dafoe, Margot Robbie, Tony Revolori, Jake Ryan, Fisher Stevens, Rita Wilson, Jarvis Cocker, and Jeff Goldblum. It was shot in Spain in 2021, and features a score from Alexandre Desplat. A must see trailer.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, direct from YouTube:

Wes Anderson's latest film Asteroid City takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events. Asteroid City is directed by acclaimed American filmmaker Wes Anderson, of the films Bottle Rocket, Rushmore, The Royal Tenenbaums, Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Darjeeling Limited, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Isle of Dogs, and The French Dispatch previously. (He also has The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar next.) The screenplay is written by Roman Coppola and Wes Anderson. It's produced by Wes Anderson, Jeremy Dawson, and Steven Rales. The film is expected to initially premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival this May. Focus will then release Anderson's Asteroid City in select US theaters starting on June 17th, 2023 this summer. First impression? Who's in?