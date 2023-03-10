First Trailer for Zoe Lister-Jones' Surreal, Intimate Series 'Slip' on Roku

"I'm being transported to other dimensions every time I orgasm." Roku has revealed the official trailer for an upcoming mini-series titled Slip, the latest creation from actress / director Zoe Lister-Jones. She got into directing with two indie films, Band Aid and How It Ends, and this series looks like it was a film idea that she adapted into content for Roku since they are funding it. Premiering at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival before it's streaming via Roku in April. Restless in her marriage, Slip — starring Zoe Lister-Jones — follows Mae through a surreal journey of parallel universes, married to different people, trying to find a way back to her partner, and ultimately, herself. It seems to be based on her own life - as Zoe recently parted with her husband Daryl Wein, who she worked with on projects over the years. The cast includes Tymika Tafari, Whitmer Thomas, Amar Chadha-Patel, & Emily Hampshire. Well I'll be damned, this looks terrific! Better than I was expecting, an honest examination of romance and marriage and how to figure yourself out.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Zoe Lister-Jones' series Slip, direct from Roku's YouTube:

Synopsis from SXSW: "Mae works at an art museum and has been living with Elijah for thirteen years. While there is still love between them, there is little romance to be found, and they have hit a standstill around Elijah wanting a child and Mae feeling apprehensive. When Mae "slips" and has a one night stand with Eric, she wakes up the next morning in a panic, only to realize she has somehow entered a parallel universe in which she and Eric are now married, and all traces of her life with Elijah have been wiped from existence." Slip is a mini-series both written & directed by American actress / writer / filmmaker Zoe Lister-Jones, director of the films Band Aid, The Craft: Legacy, and How It Ends previously, and a writer on Breaking Upwards and Lola Versus. Produced by Karen Harnisch. Executive produced by Ro Donnelly, David Fortier, Dakota Johnson, Nick Nantell, Katie O'Connell, and Ivan Schneeberg. Roku will debut Lister-Jones' Slip series streaming on Roku Channel starting on April 21st, 2023 this spring. Anyone interested?