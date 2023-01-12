First UK Trailer for British Romance 'Rye Lane' Premiering at Sundance

"Sometimes you just gotta see what happens, just… go where the breeze takes you." Searchlight Pictures UK has revealed the first official trailer for the indie film Rye Lane, which is one of our most anticipated premieres at the upcoming 2023 Sundance Film Festival this month. It's the feature debut of filmmaker Raine Allen Miller, with the vibes of another Before Sunrise-esque meet cute modern romantic comedy. Two twenty-somethings reeling from bad breakups deal with their nightmare exes and connect over the course of an eventful day in South London. Starring Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson as Yas and Dom. It turns into "a day of impulsive and joyous mayhem, as these two 20-something Londoners roam Peckham through karaoke bars & playgrounds, all the while inching toward the possibility of opening their hearts again." This looks even better than I was hoping!! Got a good feeling it's going to be an instant favorite when it debuts.

Here's the first official UK trailer (+ poster) for Raine Allen Miller's Rye Lane, direct from YouTube:

From breakout director Raine Allen-Miller, her feature debut film Rye Lane is a romantic comedy that stars Vivian Oparah (Class, The Rebel) and David Jonsson (Industry, Deep State), as Yas and Dom, two twenty-somethings both reeling from bad break-ups, who connect over the course of an eventful day in South London - helping each other deal with their nightmare exes, and potentially restoring their faith in romance. Rye Lane is directed by the up-and-coming British filmmaker Raine Allen Miller, making her feature directorial debut with this after a few shorts & music videos previously. The screenplay is written by Nathan Bryon and Tom Melia. Produced by Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo and Damian Jones. This is premiering at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival this month. Searchlight Pictures will debut Rye Lane streaming on Hulu in the US starting March 31st, 2023. It will also play in theaters in the UK. First impression? Look good?