First UK Trailer for 'Subject' Film About the People in Documentaries

"In the golden age of documentary, who benefits?" Dogwoof has revealed an official trailer for Subject, an intriguing new meta documentary from filmmakers Camilla Hall & Jennifer Tiexiera. This first premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and played at a few other festivals including Camden, Calgary, Palm Springs, and AFI Fest. It focuses on the ethics and responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking. It examines well-known documentaries of the past decade and reveals the impact their commercial success has had on the lives of the onscreen subjects. Specifically focusing on the people seen in these famous docs: Staircase, Hoop Dreams, The Wolfpack, Capturing the Friedmans, and The Square. This is a compelling concept to explore, especially because this kind of exposure in a film really can be detrimental. Just look at what happened to the kid from Death in Venice - as covered in the doc The Most Beautiful Boy in the World, showing how much this affected him negatively his whole life. If you're curious, give it a look.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Camilla Hall & Jennifer Tiexiera's doc Subject, from YouTube:

The documentary film Subject explores the life-altering experience of sharing one’s life on screen through key participants of acclaimed documentaries The Staircase, Hoop Dreams, The Wolfpack, Capturing the Friedmans, and The Square. These erstwhile documentary "stars" reveal their own highs and lows of their experiences as well as the everyday realities of having their lives put under a microscope. Also featuring commentary from such influential names in the doc world as Kirsten Johnson, Sam Pollard, Thom Powers and Sonya Childress, the film unpacks vital issues around ethics & responsibility inherent in documentary filmmaking. As tens of millions of people consume documentaries in an unprecedented new "golden era," Subject urges audiences to consider the often profound impact on their participants. Subject is directed by filmmakers Camilla Hall (director of Copwatch, The Cleveland Kidnappings) & Jennifer Tiexiera (editor / director of P.S. Burn This Letter Please) making their first film together. This initially premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival last year, and it also played at AFI Fest. No US release date is set yet. Subject will screen at special events in the UK this February 2023 - more details on their official site. Intrigued?