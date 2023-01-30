First US Teaser Trailer for 'The Five Devils' with Adèle Exarchopoulos

"A queer, witchy thriller." Mubi has revealed the first US teaser trailer for The Five Devils, a French film from director Léa Mysius who originally broke out a few years before with her little film titled Ava. This already premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight, and is set to open in the US this March. Vicky lives with her mother Joanne and father Jimmie, a man struggling to find his place. When Vicky's aunt Julia arrives after being released from prison, her presence brings back the past in a violent, magical way. She has some special powers that allow her to connect to the past through smells. It's a unique film, with a magical performance by the young actress Sally Dramé as Vicky - who is the real heart & soul of it. This also stars Adèle Exarchopoulos as her mom, Swala Emati, Moustapha Mbengue, Patrick Bouchitey, Daphne Patakia, & Hugo Dillon. Not much footage to see so far, worth a quick look anyway.

Here's the US teaser trailer (+ international poster) for Léa Mysius' The Five Devils, from YouTube:

Vicky, a strange and solitary little girl, has one magical gift: she can reproduce any scent she likes, and collects them in a series of carefully labeled jars. She has secretly captured the scent of Joanne, her mother for whom she nurtures a wild, excessive love. When her father’s sister Julia bursts into their life, Vicky reproduces her smell and is transported into dark and archaic memories which lead her to uncover the secrets of her village, her family and her own existence. The Five Devils, also known as Les Cinq Diables, is directed by French filmmaker Léa Mysius, director of the acclaimed film Ava previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Paul Guilhaume and Léa Mysius. Produced by Jean-Louis Livi and Fanny Yvonnet. This first premiered at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival in the Directors' Fortnight section. Mubi will release Mysius' The Five Devils in select US theaters starting on March 24th, 2023 this spring.