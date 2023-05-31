Five New Mysterious Thrillers in Full Trailer for 'Black Mirror' Season 6

"It has taken you over… and you must hungry in the face of it!" Netflix has launched a full official trailer for the latest season of the acclaimed sci-fi show Black Mirror, which one could very accurately describe as the Twilight Zone of these times. Creator Charlie Brooker is back again for the sixth season, writing and producing. There will be five new "films" for this next season, including horror and sci-fi and a nice meta one about a streaming service called "Streamberry". Ha ha. The Season 6 cast: Aaron Paul, Anjana Vasan, Annie Murphy, Auden Thornton, Ben Barnes, Clara Rugaard, Daniel Portman, Danny Ramirez, Himesh Patel, John Hannah, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Michael Cera, Monica Dolan, Paapa Essiedu, Rob Delaney, Rory Culkin, Salma Hayek Pinault, Samuel Blenkin, Zazie Beetz. In an interview, Brooker says he wants every single episode to feel different, each with very clever concepts. "The wait is almost over." The five new segments are: Joan is Awful, Loch Henry, Beyond the Sea, Mazey Day, and Demon 79. There's a glimpse at each one in this trailer. "We're back in Black, with a hint of Red!" I'll be watching all five of these.

Here's the main official trailer for Netflix's series "Black Mirror" Season 6, direct from YouTube:

"Partly as a challenge, and partly to keep things fresh for both me and the viewer, I began this season by deliberately upending some of my own core assumptions about what to expect… Consequently, this time, alongside some of the more familiar Black Mirror tropes we’ve also got a few new elements, including some I’ve previously sworn blind the show would never do, to stretch the parameters of what 'a Black Mirror episode' even is. The stories are all still tonally Black Mirror through-and-through — but with some crazy swings and more variety than ever before." –Creator Charlie Brooker

You can rewatch the fun teaser trailer for "Black Mirror" Season 6 right here, for the first look again.

"Expect the unexpected." The long-awaited return of Charlie Brooker's dark, satirical anthology series which reinvents itself with each new episode. This new season of Black Mirror is the most unpredictable, unclassifiable and unexpected yet. "Black Mirror" Season 6 is the latest set of episodes in this iconic science fiction series that first launched on Channel 4 in the UK in December of 2011. "I've always felt that Black Mirror should feature stories that are entirely distinct from one another, and keep surprising people — and myself — or else what’s the point? It should be a series that can't be easily defined, and can keep reinventing itself," writer, creator and executive producer Charlie Brooker states. This new series is produced by Broke & Bones - with all episodes written and created by the mastermind Charlie Brooker. Executive produced by Charlie Brooker, Jessica Rhoades, Annabel Jones, and Bisha K. Ali. Joan is Awful is directed by Ally Pankiw, Loch Henry is directed by Sam Miller, Beyond the Sea is directed by John Crowley, Mazey Day is directed by Uta Briesewitz, Demon 79 is directed by Toby Haynes. Netflix debuts "Black Mirror" Season 6 for streaming on Netflix starting June 15th, 2023 this summer. Who's excited to start watching?