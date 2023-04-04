Fleur Geffrier & Tomohisa Yamashita in Series 'Drops of God' Trailer

"A full bodied competition that will keep you guessing with every sip." Apple has revealed the first official trailer for a compelling drama series titled Drops of Gold, created by the French-Vietnamese writer Quoc Dang Tran. Drops of Gold is such a luscious, delicious title for this series about wine, I'm sold purely based on that alone. Just wait until you hear the premise! A woman discovers the world's greatest wine collection that's left by her estranged father and competes against a Japanese man to claim her inheritance. "Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger's empire, the loser will leave empty handed. But how could Camille win such a duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop." This sounds deliciously fun! Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita star as the main two. This 8-episode multilingual French-Japanese drama is adapted from the NY Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name. I dig the line about they're not just tests, they're a message. I'm so in for this series.

Here's the official trailer for Apple TV+'s series Drops of God, direct from Apple's YouTube:

Drops of God is set in the world of gastronomy and fine wines. Frenchman Alexandre Léger, creator of the famous Léger Wine Guide and emblematic figure in oenology, has just passed away at his home in Tokyo at the age of 60. He leaves behind a daughter, Camille (Fleur Geffrier), who lives in Paris and hasn't seen her father since her parents separated when she was nine years old. When Camille flies to Tokyo and Léger's will is read, she discovers her father has left her an extraordinary wine collection — the greatest collection in the world according to the experts. But, to claim the inheritance, Camille must compete with a brilliant young oenologist, Issei Tomine (Tomohisa Yamashita). Biological daughter versus spiritual son: the duel is about to begin. There are three tests to break the tie, all related to wine tasting. The winner will take ownership of Léger's empire, the loser will leave empty handed. How could Camille win this duel? She knows nothing about wine, and worse: she has never drunk a single drop. A French-Japanese wine drama.

Drops of Gold is created and written by French-Vietnamese filmmaker / writer Quoc Dang Tran, writer on French TV series "Fais pas ci, fais pas ça", "Kaboul Kitchen", "Nox", "Marianne" and "Parallels" previously. With additional writing by Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat, Alice Vial, Shin Kibayashi. Featuring episodes by directed by Oded Ruskin. Produced by Klaus Zimmermann. Adapted from the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name. Apple will debut Drops of Gold streaming on April 21st, 2023.