Frank Grillo, Alain Moussi, Stephen Dorff in 'King of Killers' Full Trailer

"Nobody leaves until the game is finished" Signature Ent. in the UK and Lionsgate in the US have revealed an official trailer for King of Killers, an action thriller from writer Kevin Grevioux, making his feature directorial debut. This is launching in September (in both the US and UK) if anyone wants to watch. A group of international assassins are tasked with killing one man. Based on a graphic novel by Grevioux, King of Killers follows former Agency hitman Marcus Garan (Alain Moussi) as he attempts to unravel the mystery behind a tragic incident. When offered a $10 million contract to eliminate the "world's greatest assassin", Marcus travels to Tokyo to meet the client, but discovers other professional killers have been invited as well. Now Marcus and the others must confront this deadly, mythical assassin… or die trying. The full cast also includes Frank Grillo, Stephen Dorff, Marie Avgeropoulos, Kevin Grevioux, Georges St-Pierre, and Amy Groening. Yet another one of these generic, derivative, boring action films to skip. Nothing new.

Here's the two official trailers (+ posters) for Kevin Grevioux's King of Killers, direct from YouTube:

"One man versus a team of elite fighters. Kill or be killed." A group of international assassins are tasked with killing one man. If they succeed, they walk away with the title of King of Killers and millions in the bank. In this high-octane action adventure, there’s only two ways to leave this competition; in a body bag or crowned King of Killers. Prepare for all out martial arts mayhem, as an all-star cast join forces in an edge of your seat battle to survive. King of Killers is both written and directed by American actor / writer / producer Kevin Grevioux, making his feature directorial debut with this action project. He's best known for creating / writing the Underworld series of vamps vs lycans movies, along with graphic novels including I, Frankenstein and King of Killers. The film is produced by Angel Gracia, Juliette Hagopian, Michael Hamilton-Wright, Christopher Rush Harrington, Alain Moussi, Grant Slater, Todd Slater, Shane Walker. Signature Ent. will debut Grevioux's King of Killers direct-to-VOD in the UK starting on September 15th, 2023. It also opens in the US starting on September 1st, 2023 coming soon. Anyone interested in this?