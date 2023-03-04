Frank Grillo's Cult Thriller 'The Resurrection of Charles Manson' Trailer

"Believe me… my children are comin'." XYZ Films has revealed an official trailer for an indie horror thriller titled The Resurrection of Charles Manson, yet another Charles Manson film to go along with so many others recently. The film stars Frank Grillo as a cult leader, directed by his son Remy Grillo who's making his feature directorial debut. The film follows a young couple hoping to create an audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when they choose an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition slowly slip into their reality and soon they find themselves intertwined in an occult leader's sinister plot. The cast includes Will Peltz, Sarah Dumont, Jaime King, Sydelle Noel, Katherine Hughes, Alex Fine, Josh Plasse, and Kellen McAlone alongside Grillo. This will be out to watch in a few weeks. Doesn't look like it has anything new to offer, doesn't look so bad either - crazy cults.

Here's the trailer (+ poster) for Remy Grillo's The Resurrection of Charles Manson, from YouTube:

The Resurrection of Charles Manson follows a young couple hoping to create an aesthetically pleasing audition tape for an up-and-coming Charles Manson film. But when the couple chooses an eclectic desert Airbnb as the perfect backdrop, the dark events of the audition material slowly slip into their reality… Eventually, they find themselves intertwined in an occult leader's sinister plot. The Resurrection of Charles Manson is directed by first-time filmmaker Remy Grillo, Frank's son, making his feature directorial debut after working as a cinematographer on a few shorts previously. The screenplay is written by Brev Moss and Josh Plasse. This hasn't premiered at any festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. XYZ Films opens Grillo's The Resurrection of Charles Manson in select theaters + on VOD starting March 16th, 2023 this month.