Franz Rogowski, Ben Whishaw, Adèle Exarchopoulos: 'Passages' Trailer

"Maybe we have to take more risk." "So now you're falling in love with someone else, you're taking that risk." Mubi has debuted the full official trailer for Passages, the latest film by American filmmaker Ira Sachs. Opening in select theaters this August. It premiered at the 2023 Sundance & Berlin Film Festivals earlier this year, with great reviews out of both fests. The film is about two men who've been together for fifteen years and what happens when one of them has an affair with a woman. It's a very open LGBTQ film about polyamory, but also about the shifting dynamics of relationships and how emotions and feelings and sexuality can change and evolve – and get a bit sticky. The film features Franz Rogowski as Tomas, Ben Whishaw as Martin, Adèle Exarchopoulos as Agathe, with Erwan Kepoa Falé, Arcadi Radeff, and Léa Boublil. The three leads are fantastic in this, and it's a fresh and extremely sexual story of love and sex and what it all means and how we navigate life. With a focus on one man who seems to be a romantic mess.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Ira Sachs' Passages, direct from Mubi's YouTube:

You can rewatch the sexy teaser trailer for Ira Sachs' Passages right here, for the first look again.

After completing his latest project, filmmaker Tomas (Franz Rogowski) impulsively begins a heated love affair with a young schoolteacher, Agathe (Adèle Exarchopoulos). For Tomas, the novelty of being with a woman is an exciting experience he is eager to explore despite his marriage to Martin (Ben Whishaw). But when Martin begins his own affair, the mercurial Tomas refocuses his attentions on his husband. Set in contemporary Paris, Passages charts an escalating battle of desire between three people, where want is a constant and happiness is just out of reach. Exquisitely shot and featuring honest, emotionally nuanced performances, Sachs has created a breathtakingly intimate & insightful drama exploring the complexities, contradictions, and cruelties of love and longing. Passages is directed by the acclaimed American indie filmmaker Ira Sachs, of the films Vaudeville, The Delta, Boy-Girl Boy Girl, Forty Shades of Blue, Married Life, Keep the Lights On, Love is Strange, and Little Men previously. The screenplay is written by Ira Sachs and Mauricio Zacharias. This initially premiered at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Mubi will debut Sachs' Passages in select US theaters starting on August 4th, 2023 later this summer. Who's in?