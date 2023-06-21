Freaky Low Budget New Year's Eve Horror 'Time's Up' Official Trailer

"When the secret's are out, you often discover who your friends are…" Dark Sky Films has revealed the trailer for an indie slasher horror film titled Time's Up, made by filmmaker L.C. Holt. This premiered last year at the Popcorn Frights Film Festival and will be getting a release later in 2023. On New Year's Eve, a faculty party for teachers at an idyllic Maine high school, still reeling from the suicide death of a bullied student, goes horribly wrong when an unexpected guest arrives with an unusual request – participate in a scavenger hunt or die. The assailant is hell bent on revealing their darkest secrets. And when twelve o'clock arrives… heads will begin to roll. This stars Damian Maffei, Hannah Fierman, L.C. Holt, Jonathan Tiersten, Kamarra Cole, Madison Edmunds, Tyler Senatore, Kate Kiddo, and Chaney Morrow. This stoic "Father Time" masked killer looks funny, especially with the ominous voiceover from the trailer.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for L.C. Holt's Time's Up, direct from Dark Sky's YouTube:

On New Year's Eve, a faculty party for local teachers, still reeling from the suicide of a bullied student, goes horribly wrong when an unexpected guest arrives with an unusual game: participate in a scavenger hunt or die! Accompanied by a diligent reporter as well as a girl bent on discovering the truth about her friend’s death, the partygoers race to reveal secrets about their mysterious tormentor and each other before the first firework explodes, and the New Year begins with a bloody surprise. Time's Up is written and directed by the American actor / filmmaker L.C. Holt, directing his second feature film after making Spiritus previously. This initially premiered at the 2022 Popcorn Frights Film Festival last year. Dark Sky Films will release L.C. Holt's Time's Up horror film starting sometime soon in 2023. Is anyone interested?