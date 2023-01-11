Freaky Mojave Desert Found Footage Horror 'The Outwaters' Trailer

"A terrifying, suffocating viewing experience." Cinedigm has revealed an official trailer for an indie found footage horror thriller called The Outwaters, the latest from director Robbie Banfitch. This premiered at a few smaller festivals last year, including at Panic Fest and originally at the New Jersey Film Festival. Four travelers experience a mind-bending trip through terror while camping in a remote stretch of the Mojave desert. What exactly do they discover out there…? You'll have to watch to find out. Early reviews praise the film, saying that "Banfitch mercilessly lulls viewers with a soothing intro before ripping open a dark abyss beneath them, flinging them into an immersive pit of visceral madness." The film stars Banfitch, along with Angela Basolis, Scott Schamell, and Michelle May. This trailer doesn't give away anything, showing only bits of footage and a few splatters of chaos. Looks like it gets bloody & terrifying out there in the desert.

Here's the official trailer (+ two posters) for Robbie Banfitch's The Outwaters, direct from YouTube:

This found-footage horror promises to be a visceral dive into insanity as the events of four musicians and filmmakers' trip into the Mojave Desert unfold through three memory cards found in the wild. The group's at-first uneventful adventure to go film a music video slowly turns into an unnatural, mind-bending nightmare full of horrors no human was ever meant to see. The Outwaters is both written and directed by indie filmmaker Robbie Banfitch, making his second feature film after directing White Light previously, plus a few other short films. Executive produced by Robert Abramoff, Robbie Banfitch, and Beau J. Genot. This initially premiered at the 2022 New Jersey Film Festival early last year. Cinedigm will debut Banfitch's The Outwaters in select US theaters on February 9th, 2023 before it arrives for streaming on Screambox.