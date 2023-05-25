Freaky Possessed Fiancé Horror Film 'Mother, May I?' Official Trailer

"A boy's best friend is his mother." Dark Sky Films has unveiled an official trailer for the indie horror film called Mother, May I?, made by filmmaker Laurence Vannicelli. This premiered recently a genre festival, and opens on VOD to watch this summer in July. When his fiancé, Anya, starts behaving like his recently deceased mother, Emmett is forced into a nightmarish game of therapy… or is it a possession? He then tries mushrooms to let go of his trauma from his past involving his mother, but it seems to make things worse. In this trippy horror film, actors Kyle Gallner and Holland Roden experience a strange, Oedipal nightmare that involves a dead mom, some magic mushrooms, and an unexpected transformation. The small indie cast also includes Michael Giannone and Chris Mulkey. This looks super creepy (I don't want to experience any of this) and surreal, with lots of strange things going on and some extra weird footage in this trailer.

Here's the two official trailers for Laurence Vannicelli's Mother, May I?, direct from YouTube:

Emmett (Kyle Gallner) wants to clean and flip his recently deceased mother’s house: get in, get out, and avoid any trauma still lingering from when she abandoned him as a young child. Anya, his fiancé, see’s this as an opportunity to finally force Emmett to deal with his trauma because she believes it is preventing him from being the partner she needs. So she convinces him to take mushrooms to get him to let go. But something strange happens while they’re tripping: she starts behaving like his mother. The next morning he wakes up sober, but she still won’t drop the act… Anya loves playing games – is this her taking it too far? Or did his mother’s spirit somehow possess her? Mother, May I? is both written and directed by the Italian-American filmmaker Laurence Vannicelli, his second feature film after making Vera previously, plus a few other short films. This initially premiered at the 2023 Fantasy Filmfest in Germany last month. Dark Sky Films will debut Mother, May I? in select US theaters + VOD on July 21st, 2023. Who's curious?