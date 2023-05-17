Freaky Teaser Trailer for Blumhouse's 'Five Nights At Freddy's' Movie

"We're going to have so much fun together." Blumhouse has revealed a first look at the horror film Five Nights At Freddy's, an adaptation of the super popular video game series of the same name. They made a surprise film out of this and it's already ready for release in October. "It's time to clock-in." The main series consists of nine video games taking place in locations connected to a family pizza restaurant franchise named "Freddy Fazbear's Pizza", after its mascot, the animatronic bear Freddy Fazbear. A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy's won't be so easy to make it through… Starring Josh Hutcherson, with Matthew Lillard, Elizabeth Lail, Mary Stuart Masterson, Kat Conner Sterling, Jessica Weiss, & Grant Feely. So this is obviously another Chuck E. Cheese horror riff, with the animatronic creatures coming alive and killing people. They already did this with Nicolas Cage in Willy's Wonderland? This looks even better.

Here's the first teaser trailer (+ poster) for Emma Tammi's Five Nights At Freddy's, from YouTube:

Mike Schmidt (Josh Hutcherson), a troubled security guard, starts a night-time job at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, a once-successful abandoned family entertainment center, where he discovers its four animatronic mascots — Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox — move and kill anyone that is still there after midnight. Five Nights At Freddy's is directed by the American producer / filmmaker Emma Tammi, director of the film The Wind and co-director of the doc Fair Chase, plus the series "Into the Dark" and podcast "The Left Right Game". The screenplay is written by Scott Cawthon and Emma Tammi & Seth Cuddeback. Based on the video game series "Five Nights at Freddy's" created by Scott Cawthon and first launched in 2014. Produced by Jason Blum and Scott Cawthon. Universal Pics will debut Tammi's Five Nights At Freddy's in select theaters + streaming on Peacock starting October 27th, 2023.