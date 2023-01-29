Freaky Trailer for Stephen King Horror Adaptation 'The Boogeyman'

"It's been around forever… Hidden. In the dark." 20th Century Studios has revealed the first official trailer for The Boogeyman, an upcoming Stephen King horror adaptation from the acclaimed genre director Rob Savage (of Host and Dashcam previously). This looks like the most terrifying a-haunted-house-with-kids-in-it update on Poltergeist since the original Poltergeist in 1982. Still reeling from the tragic death of their mother, a teenage girl and her little sister find themselves plagued by a sadistic presence in their house and struggle to get their grieving father to pay attention before it is too late. The scary horror movie stars Madison Hu, Vivien Lyra Blair, Sophie Thatcher, David Dastmalchian, LisaGay Hamilton, and Chris Messina. This was originally going to launch on Hulu, but 20th Century rightfully decided it would be better in theaters - opening in June. Who's ready for some summer horror? Because this looks freaky af!! That upside down spin when she looks under the bed is legit. I'm so down for this, looks outstanding so far.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Rob Savage's The Boogeyman, direct from YouTube:

High school student Sadie Harper and her younger sister Sawyer are reeling from the recent death of their mother and aren’t getting much support from their father, Will (Chris Messina), a therapist who is dealing with his own pain. When a desperate patient unexpectedly shows up at their home seeking help, he leaves behind a terrifying supernatural entity that preys on families and feeds on the suffering of its victims. The Boogeyman is directed by the talented British genre filmmaker Rob Savage (follow him @DirRobSavage), director of the films Host and Dashcam previously, as well as numerous other acclaimed horror short films. The screenplay is written by Scott Beck & Bryan Woods (aka Beck/Woods), and Mark Heyman. It's adapted from the short story (in the Night Shift collection) written by Stephen King. Produced by Dan Cohen, Dan Levine, and Shawn Levy. 20th Century Studios will debut Savage's The Boogeyman in theaters everywhere starting June 2nd, 2023 coming up this summer season. First impression? Who's scared by it already?