French Animated Film 'Nina And The Hedgehog's Secret' Promo Trailer

"Nobody will stop me from saving him!" A festival promo trailer has premiered for an indie animated film made in France called Nina And The Hedgehog's Secret, also known as Nina et le Secret du Hérisson in French. It's screening in a few weeks at the Annecy Film Festival in France, hence why this new trailer is debuting just before its unveiling at the fest. The adorable animated feature is about a young girl on a rescue mission and her hedgehog friend who helps motivate her. Another reminder to discover the classic animated film Hedgehog in the Fog. Nina's life turned upside down since her father lost his job in a factory following embezzlement made by the foreman. With her friend, she embarks on a life-saving quest which leads to the discovery of a hidden treasure in the factory. With the voices of Guillaume Canet and Audrey Tautou. It looks charming and cute, but the voice performances and script seem pretty bad - from what it's this trailer.

Here's the first promo trailer for Felicioli & Gagnol's Nina And The Hedgehog's Secret, from YouTube:

Intro from Annecy: Every evening, Nina likes to listen to her father's stories… They imagine a hedgehog discovering the world. One evening, Nina's father is distracted by more important work-related stories. Fortunately, Mehdi is there, Nina's best friend. What if the hidden treasure in the old factory could solve all their problems? Here begins a great adventure where they must escape the clutches of the old neigbour and her cat Touffu, avoid the guardian's traps and outsmart his big dog… They can trust in the little hedgehog to lead the quest by their sides! Nina And The Hedgehog's Secret, originally known as Nina et le Secret du Hérisson in French, is both written and directed by French animation filmmakers Jean-Loup Felicioli & Alain Gagnol, directors of the films A Cat in Paris and Phantom Boy previously, plus tons of other short films and the series "Les tragédies minuscules". This will be premiering at the 2023 Annecy Film Festival this summer, opening in French cinemas in October. No other release dates are set yet - stay tuned.