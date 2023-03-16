Fresh 2023 Promo for Talking Heads' 'Stop Making Sense' Re-Release

Here we go again…! A24 is planning a special 4K restoration re-release of this documentary Stop Making Sense, from Jonathan Demme and first released in 1984. Widely considered one of these best concert docs ever made, setting a precedent that others follow in its footsteps, this classic is getting another chance to shine. "If the suit still fits… This year, we're bringing Demme's groundbreaking 1984 Talking Heads concert film Stop Making Sense (newly remastered in 4K!) back to theaters worldwide." The live performance was shot over three nights at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in December of 1983, and features such memorable Talking Heads songs as "Burning Down the House," "Life During Wartime," "Take Me to the River," "Psycho Killer" and "Once in a Lifetime." The Talking Heads released a statement as well: "There was a band. There was a concert. This must be the movie!" The band broke up in 1991 and played briefly at a 2002 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction, but won't be getting back together, even with this re-release. This is a remarkably clever promo letting David Byrne have fun with the iconic oversized suit he wore on stage many years ago.

Here's the new 2023 promo for Jonathan Demme's doc Stop Making Sense, direct from A24's YouTube:

Over the course of three nights at Hollywood's Pantages Theater in December 1983, filmmaker Jonathan Demme joined creative forces with the cinematographer Jordan Cronenweth… and miracles occurred. Following a staging concept by singer-guitarist David Byrne, this euphoric concert film transcends that all-too-limited genre to become the greatest film of its kind. A guaranteed cure for anyone's blues, it's a celebration of music that never grows old, fueled by the polyrhythmic pop-funk precision that was a Talking Heads trademark, and lit from within by the geeky supernova that is David Byrne. Stop Making Sense is a concert doc directed by American filmmaker Jonathan Demme, his first documentary released the same year as his film Swing Shift. This initially premiered at the 1984 San Francisco and Toronto Film Festivals, and later opened in late 1984 in US theaters. A24 will re-release a 4K restoration version of Stop Making Sense in theaters later in 2023. Stay tuned for the exact release date. Anyone already a fan of this?