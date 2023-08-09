From TIFF: Another Slick 'The Cinema of Christopher Nolan' Supercut

"Making something disappear isn't enough… that's why every magic trick has a third act." Another great video retrospective. The Toronto Film Festival (aka TIFF) posted this on Christopher Nolan's birthday a few weeks ago (was on July 30th). "From his enigmatic debut feature Following, which screened as part of TIFF's Discovery programme at the 1998 Toronto Film Festival, to the boundary pushing Oppenheimer this supercut is a celebration of Christopher Nolan's visionary storytelling and his unparalleled ability to blur the lines between reality and imagination." It was edited by Toronto-based Adam Schoales, and is a nice compliment to Luís Azevedo's "Hearing Nolan" supercut. Though I wish it was longer! More more more. I'm a huge fan of Oppenheimer and most of Nolan's movies (here's my ranking). Enjoy TIFF's perfectly edited "The Cinema of Christopher Nolan" video below - watch in fullscreen for the best experience. Let's go.

This video was commissioned by TIFF aka the Toronto International Film Festival - "The blockbuster king never misses. Celebrating five-time Oscar nominee Christopher Nolan on his birthday." This supercut was edited & arranged by Adam Schoales - who is a Toronto based video producer/editor. You can follow him on Twitter @adamschoales or visit his official website. We also recommend watching the "The Sounds of Christopher Nolan" supercut and reading our Philosophy of Barbie & Oppenheimer article. This supercut features footage from all 12 of Christopher Nolan's movies: Following (1998), Memento (2000), Insomnia (2002), Batman Begins (2005), The Prestige (2006), The Dark Knight (2008), Inception (2010), The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Interstellar (2014), Dunkirk (2017), Tenet (2020), and Oppenheimer (2023). To learn from + watch more video essays, click here. Do you think Nolan is one of the best directors working today?