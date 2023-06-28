Full Official Trailer for 'Bird Box Barcelona' Spin-Off with Mario Casas

"There are worse things than the creatures." Netflix has revealed the main official trailer for the Bird Box Barcelona movie (also known as Blindly in Spanish). It will be available to watch in just a few more weeks. The Netflix Spain production tells another story within the same post-apocalyptic people-go-kill-themselves universe as the first Bird Box in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world's population by causing all who "see" it to suddenly take their lives, Sebastian and his daughter Anna must navigate their journey of survival through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As they form an uneasy alliance with other survivors and make their way toward a safe haven, a threat more sinister than unseen creatures grows. This stars Mario Casas, Georgina Campbell, Alejandra Howard, Naila Schuberth, Patrick Criado, Diego Calva Hernández, Lola Dueñas, Gonzalo de Castro, Michelle Jenner, and Leonardo Sbaraglia. Really looks like this'll be much better than the original film. I might actually watch! Check out the footage below.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series Bird Box Barcelona, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the announcement for Netflix's Bird Box Barcelona here, or the other teaser trailer here.

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows. Bird Box Barcelona, also known as A ciegas (Blindly) in Spanish, is a new film written and directed by filmmakers Álex Pastor and David Pastor (both directors of the films Carriers, The Last Days, The Occupant, and the series "Incorporated"). It's produced by Dylan Clark, Chris Morgan, Núria Valls, Adrián Guerra, Josh Malerman & Ryan Lewis. Executive produced by Ainsley Davies and Brian Williams. Based on the novel of the same name written by Josh Malerman. Music by Zeltia Montes. Netflix will debut Bird Box Barcelona streaming on Netflix starting July 14th, 2023 this summer. Who's interested in watching this?