Full Red Band Trailer for 'The Wrath of Becky' Sequel with Lulu Wilson

"You took my dog." Quiver Distr. has revealed an official trailer for The Wrath of Becky, a gnarly horror action movie from filmmakers Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote. It recently premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival a month ago, earning mostly positive reviews from everyone at the fest. This is a sequel to the 2020 film Becky (described as a "drive-in sensation" when it opened in 2020), and actress Lulu Wilson returns to star as the titular character. Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman - a kindred spirit named Elena. But when a group known as the "Noble Men" break in, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones. Also starring Seann William Scott, Denise Burse, Jill Larson, Courtney Gains, Michael Sirow, Aaron Dalla Villa, Matt Angel, & Kate Siegel. This looks badass!! Get some.

Here's the full red band trailer (+ poster) for Angel & Coote's The Wrath of Becky, direct from YouTube:

Two years after she escaped a violent attack on her family, Becky attempts to rebuild her life in the care of an older woman - a kindred spirit named Elena. But when a group known as the "Noble Men" break into their home, attack them, and take her beloved dog, Diego, Becky must return to her old ways to protect herself and her loved ones. The Wrath of Becky is co-directed by the filmmakers Matt Angel & Suzanne Coote, both director of the films The Open House and Hypnotic previously. The screenplay is written by Matt Angel, from a story by Angel & Coote. It's based on characters created by Nick Morris, Lane Skye, and Ruckus Skye in the film Becky (2020). This first premiered at the 2023 SXSW Film Festival earlier this year. Quiver releases The Wrath of Becky in select US theaters starting May 26th, 2023 this summer. Who's in?