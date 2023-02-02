Full Trailer for 'A Spy Among Friends' with Guy Pearce & Damian Lewis

"He has lied to you, and he has used you, when are you going to accept that?" MGM+ has debuted the full official trailer for the British spy series titled A Spy Among Friends, arriving for streaming in March. The service formerly known as Epix has re-branded as MGM+, with a big line-up set to launch this spring. "The epic true story of Kim Philby, the Cold War's most infamous spy, from the 'master storyteller' and author of Prisoners of the Castle." It's an adaptation of the book of the same name. The UK mini-series stars the very talented actors Guy Pearce and Damian Lewis as Nicholas Elliott and Kim Philby, real-life 1960s British spies who, despite their opposing allegiances, developed a life-long friendship. It reminds me of the other British spy film The Courier (aka Ironbark) from a few years ago - also about two spies who were friends. This series features Anna Maxwell Martin, Adrian Edmondson, Stephen Kunken, Nicholas Rowe, and Anastasia Hille. Thanks to the excellent cast, this looks like a seriously engaging watch. Check it out.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for MGM+'s series A Spy Among Friends, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for MGM+'s A Spy Among Friends right here, for the first look again.

Based on the best-selling book written by Ben Macintyre, the six-episode series dramatizes the true story of Nicholas Elliott & Kim Philby, two British spies and lifelong friends. Philby was the most notorious British defector and Soviet double agent in history. This is a story of intimate duplicity, loyalty, trust, and treachery. Philby’s deeply personal betrayal, uncovered at the height of the Cold War, resulted in the gutting of British and American Intelligence. A Spy Among Friends is series created by writer Alexander Cary (Lie to Me, Homeland, Legends, Taken), adapted from the book of the same name by Ben Macintyre. Featuring episodes directed by British director Nick Murphy (The Last Kingdom, A Christmas Carol, The Awakening). Produced by Chrissy Skinns and Damian Lewis. Executive produced by Alexander Cary, Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer, Peter Jaysen, Patrick Spence, and Nick Murphy. MGM will release A Spy Among Friends streaming on MGM+ starting on March 12th, 2023 coming soon. Who's planning to watch this?