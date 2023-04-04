Full Trailer for Afghanistan Action Film 'Kandahar' with Gerard Butler

"The distance is not the main issue… it's what's in-between." Open Road Films has debuted the full-length official trailer for Kandahar, another Afghanistan action thriller set to arrive in theaters nationwide this summer. (There's also Guy Ritchie's The Covenant out soon - both have a very similar setup.) In this one, Gerard Butler stars as an undercover CIA operative deep in hostile territory. When his covert mission is exposed, he must fight his way out alongside his Afghan translator to an extraction point in Kandahar, all whilst avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies. The cast also includes Navid Negahban, Ali Fazal, Travis Fimmel, and Elnaaz Norouzi. It looks way, way better than The Covenant, with a similar premise but it also has a rad Mad Max-in-Afghanistan vibe to it that I like more. Check out the latest footage below.

Here's the main official trailer for Ric Roman Waugh's Kandahar, direct from ORF's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Ric Roman Waugh's Kandahar here, for the first look again.

Tom Harris (Butler), an undercover CIA operative, is stuck deep in hostile territory in Afghanistan. After his mission is exposed, he must fight his way out, alongside his Afghan translator, to an extraction point in Kandahar, all the while avoiding elite enemy forces and foreign spies tasked with hunting them down. Kandahar is directed by American filmmaker / stuntman Ric Roman Waugh, director of the films In the Shadows, Felon, Snitch, Shot Caller, Angel Has Fallen, Greenland, and National Champions most recently. The screenplay is written by Mitchell LaFortune. Produced by Brendon Boyea, Gerard Butler, Basil Iwanyk, Scott LaStaiti, Christian Mercuri, Alan Siegel. It was filmed mostly in Saudi Arabia doubling as Afghanistan. Open Road will debut Kandahar in theaters nationwide starting on May 26th, 2023 this summer season.