Full Trailer for 'American Born Chinese' with Ben Wang & Michelle Yeoh

"I need your help with my quest to stop the uprising." Disney+ has debuted the full official trailer for the action comedy series titled American Born Chinese, launching in May for streaming on Disney+. The title comes directly from the graphic novel of the same name from Gene Luen Yang. The series follows Jin Wang, an average teen juggling his high-school social life with his home life. When he meets a new foreign student at school, even more worlds collide in his life… He discovers he's a "guide" to help stop an uprising from another dimension. The fantasy series stars Ben Wang as Jin Wang, including an epic cast: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Yeo Yann Yann, Chin Han, Daniel Wu, Jim Liu, Sydney Taylor, Poppy Liu, Rosalie Chiang, James Hong, + Stephanie Hsu in a guest role. They're really hoping to borrow all that buzz from Everything Everywhere All at Once to get people into this series next, it just doesn't look that good… A muddled attempt at storytelling without any interesting action in any of this footage. Take a look.

Here's the full official trailer (+ posters) for Disney+'s series American Born Chinese, from YouTube:

"Worlds will collide." Jin Wang (Ben Wang), struggling with his school life and home life, meets the new foreign exchange student at his school, leading him to become involved in a battle between Gods of Chinese mythology. American Born Chinese is a series created by Kelvin Yu - a character actor, and a producer on the animated series "Central Park" and "Bob's Burgers" previously. With writing by Kelvin Yu, Charles Yu, Vali Chandrasekaran, Lana Cho, Lawrence Dai, Aaron Izek, Warren Hsu Leonard, and Kai Wu. Based on the 2006 graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. Featuring episodes directed by actress Lucy Liu and filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (of I Am Not a Hipster, Short Term 12, The Glass Castle, Just Mercy, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings). Executive produced by Asher Goldstein, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Gene Luen Yang, Kelvin Yu, and Destin Daniel Cretton. Disney will debut the American Born Chinese series streaming on Disney+ starting on May 24th, 2023 this summer. Who wants to watch this?