Fun Animation Movie 'Rally Road Racers' Trailer with J.K. Simmons

by
April 9, 2023
Rally Road Racers Trailer

"Cars don't win races! Drivers do." Really?! You don't say?! Viva Pictures has revealed an official trailer for Rally Road Racers, an animated movie made by the same director as the other animated movies you've never heard of before - A.C.O.R.N.S.: Operation Crackdown and Charming. This will be opening in theaters starting in May coming soon this summer. Racers compete in a high-stakes rally along the famous Silk Road trade route. Zhi, a rookie driver, gets the opportunity to compete against the reigning champion of the rally car circuit. With help from a former driver-turned-mechanic, Zhi must overcome treacherous terrain, rival racers, and unexpected obstacles to prove he has what it takes to be the next great racer. This features the voices of Jimmy O'Yang, J.K. Simmons, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Lu, Sharon Horgan, Catherine Tate, and John Cleese. This looks like they borrowed all the characters from Sing, ripped off the Mad Max cars, and stuffed them into a Speed Racer movie for kids. Not a drop of originality in a single pixel of this. Enjoy.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Ross Venokur's Rally Road Racers, direct from YouTube:

Rally Road Racers Poster

Zhi (Jimmy O. Yang), a rookie race car driver, gets a special opportunity to compete against the reigning champion of the rally car circuit. With help from a former driver-turned-mechanic, Zhi must overcome treacherous terrain, rival racers, and unexpected obstacles to prove he has what it takes to be the next great racer. Rally Road Racers, formerly known as The Silk Road Rally, is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Ross Venokur, of the movies A.C.O.R.N.S.: Operation Crackdown and Charming previously. It's produced by Nik Bower, Deepak Nayar, Peter S. Seaman, and John H. Williams. Created by Riverstone Pictures, Kintop Pictures, and Vanguard Films & Animation. Viva Pictures will debut Venokur's Rally Road Racers in theaters in the US starting May 12th, 2023 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?

