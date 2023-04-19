Full Trailer for Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'FUBAR' Action Comedy Series

"Take your daughter to work day is going well." Arnold's back, baby!! Netflix has launched their official trailer for FUBAR, a spy comedy action thriller series from TV creator Nick Santora (of "Prison Break", "Scorpion", Reacher"). Schwarzenegger's FUBAR is a global spy adventure - when a father & daughter learn that they’ve each secretly been working as CIA Operatives for years, they realize their entire relationship has been a lie and they truly don’t know one another at all. Arnold explains: "Everywhere I go, people ask me when I’m going to do another big action comedy like True Lies. Well, here it is. FUBAR will kick your ass and make you laugh - and not just for two hours. You get a whole season." FUBAR stars Schwarzenegger, along with Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley, and Jay Baruchel. This is the real continuation of Cameron's True Lies, even though they tried a new True Lies series (here). This looks so much better, with some good laughs and pretty fun action. Might be worth a watch after all! Enjoy.

Here's the full-length official trailer (+ poster) for Netflix's series FUBAR, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

"FUBAR is, by far, the most surreal project of my career. I grew up watching Arnold Schwarzenegger films -- I'd hit my dad up for a few bucks so I could race to the movies and see the biggest star in the world on the big screen -- so creating the first scripted television project for Arnold is unbelievably exciting for me. The thing I always marveled at was how Schwarzenegger could be funny while still kicking ass … that's why I wanted FUBAR to be a hysterical, CIA-spy comedy mixed with heart-stopping action! And it is all that - and more. I'd love to elaborate with more details, but, sorry, it's classified."

–Creator / Showrunner Nick Santora

You can rewatch the first look teaser for Schwarzenegger's FUBAR right here, for the initial reveal again.

A CIA Operative named Luke Brunner (Arnold Schwarzenegger) on the verge of retirement discovers a family secret. Forced to go back into the field for one last job, the series tackles universal family dynamics set against a global backdrop of spies, action and humor. FUBAR is a mini-series created and showrun by acclaimed TV writer / producer Nick Santora, of many series including "Prison Break", "Breakout Kings", "Vegas", "Scorpion", "Most Dangerous Game", "The Fugitive", and "Reacher" previously, plus the script for the indie film Dog Gone recently. Featuring episodes directed by Phil Abraham. Executive produced by Nick Santora, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Adam Higgs, Scott Sullivan, Holly Dale, Bill Bost, and Skydance's David Ellison and Dana Goldberg. Made by Skydance Television. Netflix will debut Schwarzenegger's new FUBAR series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting May 25th, 2023 this summer season. Who's down for this?