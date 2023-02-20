Full Trailer for BBC & FX's 'Great Expectations' with Fionn Whitehead

"If you really want to win the struggle, you will need more than love." FX Networks has revealed their full trailer for the 2023 adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic Great Expectations, a mini-series arriving for streaming this March. It's a BBC / FX co-production, with an impressive cast. This looks so much darker and much grittier than any of the versions before it. The series follows orphan Pip, who spent his childhood as a blacksmith's apprentice and suddenly receives a windfall from an unknown benefactor that allows him to travel to London and enter into high society. Great Expectations is Dickens' thirteenth novel and his last finished work, published in 1861. It has been adapted numerous times, including as feature films recently in 1998 with Ethan Hawke, and in 2012 with Ralph Fiennes. This 2023 series stars Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip, Ashley Thomas as Jaggers, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, & Matt Berry as Mr. Pumblechuck. This is a seriously intense trailer! Worth a watch just to see how they're adapting it in 2023 for dark times.

Here's the full official trailer for BBC & FX's series Great Expectations, direct from FX's YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for the Great Expectations series right here, for the first look again.

The new six-part limited series, produced by FX in association with the BBC, hails from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, who writes and executive produces alongside Tom Hardy and Ridley Scott. Great Expectations follows an orphan named Pip who spends his childhood as a blacksmith's apprentice before suddenly receiving a windfall from an unknown benefactor that allows him to travel to London and enter high society. Great Expectations (2023) is an FX / BBC mini-series created & written by Steven Knight, of series including "Taboo", "Peaky Blinders", "See", "SAS Rogue Heroes" previously. The series lead director is Lucy Forbes ("The End of the F***ing World") along with Brady Hood. Based on the classic novel written by Charles Dickens. The series is produced by FX Productions in association with BBC, Scott Free, Hardy Son & Baker. Executive produced by Steven Knight, Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe, and Mona Qureshi. No UK release date is set yet. FX will debut the new Great Expectations series streaming on Hulu in the US starting March 26th, 2023 coming soon. Anyone want to watch this series?