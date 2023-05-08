Full Trailer for 'Clone High' Revival - Animated Series Returns This May

"The clones – they're just horny science experiments!" Ohh they definitely are! HBO Max has unveiled the full official trailer for Clone High, the return of the cult classic animated series from Lord & Miller. Same style, same characters, even some of the same voice cast. Clone High was the very first creation of Phil Lord & Chris Miller, now known for Cloudy, The Lego Movie, Solo, 21 Jump Street. It was cancelled after one season in 2002 - but it's back 21 years later. After a high school that was secretly being run as an experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, all of the young clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates—all while navigating a new set of cultural norms. With the voices of Will Forte as Abe Lincoln, Nicole Sullivan as Joan of Arc, Christa Miller as Candide Simpson, Donald Faison as George Washington Carver, Judah Miller as Scangrade, plus Ayo Edebiri, Mitra Jouhari, Vicci Martinez, Kelvin Yu, Neil Casey, Jana Schmieding, & many others. This looks like it's going to be a blast - recapturing the spirit of the original, updated for modern times with new jokes.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for HBO Max's series Clone High, direct from HBO's YouTube:

You can rewatch the fun teaser trailer for Max's Clone High series right here, for the first look again.

After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates – all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships in this modern refresh of the animated comedy series. Clone High (2023) is animated series created by Bill Lawrence, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller - also series writers. With additional writing by Matt Marshall and Erica Rivinoja. It's also executive produced by Bill Lawrence, Erica Rivinoja, Phil Lord & Christopher Miller. Based on the original animated series that first aired in 2002 to 2003, originally on the Canadian network Teletoon before airing on MTV. HBO will debut the new Clone High season streaming on Max starting May 23rd, 2023 this month. The original season is also on there. Who's excited for more?