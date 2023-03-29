Full Trailer for Double Trouble Series 'Dead Ringers' with Rachel Weisz

"I want to change the way that women birth." "How does that vomit-inducing idealism translate into $$?" Amazon has debuted the full-length official trailer for their Dead Ringers series based on the 1988 film of the same name by David Cronenberg. Another modern update going from film to TV. The Mantle twins, identical from head to toe, are on a mission to change the way women give birth, starting in Manhattan. The original film's synopsis is pretty much the same: twin gynecologists (originally played by Jeremy Irons) take full advantage of the fact that nobody can tell them apart, until their relationship begins to deteriorate over a woman. This time, Rachel Weisz stars in both lead roles, as Elliot and Beverly Mantle. The series cast also includes Michael Chernus as Tom, Poppy Liu as Greta, plus Britne Oldford, Jeremy Shamos, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade. This looks wild and bold and devious! The two Weisz's are tantalizing fun, but the deeper goals behind what they're doing and how they're trying to flip things over looks genius.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Amazon's series Dead Ringers, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Amazon's Dead Ringers series here, to view the first look again.

A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Prime Video's series Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles. Weisz is both Elliot & Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and also bring women's health care to the forefront. Dead Ringers is a series created by acclaimed writer Alice Birch ("Succession", "Normal People", "Conversations with Friends", Mothering Sunday, The Wonder) for TV, based on the book "Twins" by Bari Wood and Jack Geasland. Written by Miriam Battye, Alice Birch, Rachel De-Lahay, Ming Peiffer, and Susan Soon He Stanton. Featuring episodes directed by Sean Durkin, Karyn Kusama, Lauren Wolkstein, Karena Evans. It's executive produced by Rachel Weisz, Alice Birch, Stacy O'Neil, Megan Ellison, Sue Naegle, Ali Krug, David Robinson, Barbara Wall, Sean Durkin, Anne Carey, and Erica Kay. Amazon will debut the Dead Ringers series streaming on Prime Video starting April 21st, 2023 this spring. Who's in?