Full Trailer for Epic Live-Action 'Knights of the Zodiac' Fantasy Movie

"There are Gods among us… and Heroes within us." Sony Pictures has revealed an official trailer for a live-action Knights of the Zodiac movie, which is getting a full theatrical release starting in May. The film is a live-action version of the manga Saint Seiya by Masami Kurumada, with Mackenyu as the main character Seiya. It's an English-language Japanese action fantasy film, about mythical warriors known as Saints who have served the Goddess Athena throughout the ages, protecting justice & peace on Earth. When the iconic goddess of war reincarnates in the body of a young girl, street orphan Seiya discovers that he is destined to protect her and save the world. But only if he can face his own past and become a Knight of the Zodiac. In addition to Mackenyu, the cast features Madison Iseman, Sean Bean, Diego Tinoco, Famke Janssen, Nick Stahl, and Mark Dacascos as Mylock. This looks a lot like all the video game movies made in the 90s, though the VFX do seem pretty good. The vibrant visuals are intensely exaggerated because this is how they always have to make a movie based on a fantasy story from a manga. It does seem mildly entertaining.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Tomek Baginski's Knights of the Zodiac, direct from YouTube:

Based on the international anime sensation, Knights of the Zodiac brings the Saint Seiya saga to the big screen in live-action for the first time. Seiya (Mackenyu), a headstrong street teen, spends his time fighting for cash while he searches for his abducted sister. When one of his fights unwittingly taps into mystical powers he never knew he had, Seiya finds himself thrust into a world of warring saints, ancient magical training and a reincarnated goddess who needs his protection. If he’s to survive, he will need to embrace his destiny and sacrifice everything to take his rightful place among the Knights of the Zodiac. Knights of the Zodiac is directed by Polish animator / producer / filmmaker Tomek Baginski, making his feature directorial debut after many short films previously; he also executive produced "The Witcher: Blood Origin". The screenplay is written by Josh Campbell & Matt Stuecken and Kiel Murray. Based on original stories & characters from the manga “Saint Seiya” by Masami Kurumada. Produced by Yoshi Ikezawa, Joseph Chou, Tim Kwok. Sony will debut Knights of the Zodiac in US theaters starting on May 12th, 2023 this summer.