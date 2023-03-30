Full Trailer for French Action Thriller 'AKA' About a Special Ops Agent

"Meet Adam Franco. His new mission: infiltration. The only possible cover: His actual identity." Netflix has revealed an official trailer for a French crime thriller titled AKA, an action film arriving for streaming at the end of April. A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss's young son. In this intense new action thriller, Adam Franco goes undercover in a criminal organization and gets into more trouble. Alban Lenoir stars in this as Franco, along with Éric Cantona, Thibault de Montalembert, Sveva Alviti, and Saïdou Camara. This has a generic plot involving an undercover guy getting too close to the people he's supposed to be following, but with French sensibilities. It's directed by the cinematographer of the two Lost Bullet action films previously.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Morgan S. Dalibert's AKA, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

A steely special ops agent named Adam Franco finds himself in a moral crisis when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss's son. Alban Lenoir stars alongside footballer-turned-actor Éric Cantona in this emotionally-charged action thriller from France. AKA is directed by French cinematographer / filmmaker Morgan S. Dalibert, making his second feature after New World previously, as well as the series "Les Emmerdeurs" and a few short films. He also worked as the DP on the films Walter, A Very Bad Friend, Lost Bullet & Lost Bullet 2 previously. The screenplay is written by Morgan S. Dalibert and Alban Lenoir. This hasn't premiered anywhere already, as far as we know. Netflix will debut Dalibert's AKA film streaming on Netflix starting April 28th, 2023 coming soon. Look good? Who wants to watch?