Full Trailer for Fun Animated Series 'Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai'

"We are dealing with creatures who want chaos. I simply need to channel their destructive energy." HBO Max has launched the main official trailer for their animated series Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, made at Warner Bros Animation. This is the highly anticipated return of the Gremlins creatures, bringing back the beloved little monsters (and the evil ones, too) for a new story set in the past. The animated series consists of 10 episodes to start and is intended to be a prequel to the 1984 film Gremlins and its 1990 sequel The New Batch. Set in 1920s Shanghai, East China, Secrets of the Mogwai tells the story of how 10-year-old Sam Wing met Gizmo, a young Mogwai. Starring the voices of Izaac Wang as Sam Wing, Ming-Na Wen, B.D. Wong, James Hong, Matthew Rhys, A.J. Locascio, Gabrielle Green, and Zach Galligan; plus guest stars Sandra Oh, Randall Park, George Takei, Bowen Yang. This is a much better trailer than the first teaser, with some cool visuals and amusing moments. Yeah I will watch this when it debuts, to give it a look because I love the original Gremlins movies. Hoping this is good fun. Magic is all around us…

The series will focus on how 10-year-old Sam Wing (voiced by Izaac Wang) met the young Mogwai called Gizmo. Along with a teenage street thief named Elle, Sam and Gizmo take a perilous journey through the Chinese countryside, encountering, and sometimes battling, colorful monsters and spirits from Chinese folklore. On their quest to return Gizmo to his family and uncover a legendary treasure, they are pursued by a power-hungry industrialist and his growing army of evil Gremlins. Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai is an animated series created & developed by writer Tze Chun (a writer on "Gotham", "Little America", "I'm a Virgo"). Produced by Amblin Television and Warner Bros Animation. With writing by Peter Chen, Anna Christopher, Tze Chun, Brendan Hay, and Sarah Nerboso. Featuring at least one episode directed by Joe Dante (director of the original movies). Executive produced by Tze Chun, Darryl Frank, Justin Falvey, Sam Register, Steven Spielberg, Brendan Hay. HBO will premiere the Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai animated series streaming on Max starting May 23rd, 2023 later this month. Who's planning to watch this series?