Full Trailer for Illumination's 'Migration' Animated Movie About Ducks

Illumination has revealed an official trailer for Migration, the next new original animation from Illumination. Set to open in December, this is a better trailer than the first teaser in April. A family of ducks try to convince their overprotective father to go on the vacation of a lifetime As the Mallard Family makes their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible. The impressive voice cast features Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Banks, Awkwafina, Keegan-Michael Key, David Mitchell, Carol Kane, Caspar Jennings, Tresi Gazal, and Danny DeVito. It's written by Mike White, yes of "White Lotus" and School of Rock, and is directed by the acclaimed French animation filmmaker Benjamin Renner, of the films Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales.

The Mallard family is in a bit of rut. While dad Mack is content to keep his family safe paddling around their New England pond forever, mom Pam is eager to shake things up and show their kids—teen son Dax and duckling daughter Gwen—the whole wide world. After a migrating duck family alights on their pond with thrilling tales of far-flung places, Pam persuades Mack to go on a family trip to tropical Jamaica. As the Mallards make their way South for the winter, their well-laid plans quickly go awry. The experience will inspire them to expand their horizons, open themselves up to new friends and accomplish more than they ever thought possible, while teaching them more about each other—and themselves—than they ever imagined. Migration is directed by French cartoonist / animation filmmaker Benjamin Renner, director of the films Ernest & Celestine and The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales previously. The screenplay is written by Mike White (School of Rock, Nacho Libre, Beatriz at Dinner, The Emoji Movie, Pitch Perfect 3, "White Lotus"). It's produced by Christopher Meledandri. Universal Pictures will release Illumination's Migration movie in theaters everywhere on December 22nd, 2023 later this year. Who wants to watch? Look fun?