Full Trailer for Korean Sci-Fi Series 'Black Knight' Starring Kim Woo-bin

"A World without order. A Knight without law." Netflix has debuted the main official trailer for a new sci-fi series from Korea called Black Knight, adapted from the comic book series known as Delivery Knight. This will be available for streaming in May - and it looks legit. Black Knight is set in the year 2071, when it is impossible to live without a respirator due to extreme air pollution. The Korean peninsula is a wasteland, and delivery drivers play a crucial role in maintaining humanity. The legendary delivery man who goes by the name "5-8" with extraordinary fighting skills meets a refugee who dreams of becoming a delivery driver, the only hope of refugees. "In a world without air, a rebel knight delivers hope. The one hope to overturn the world." Starring Kim Woo-bin as 5-8, Kang Yoo-seok as Sa-wol, Esom, Song Seung-heon, Kim Eui-sung, Jin Kyung, Lee Hak-joo, and Lee Sang-hee. I'm really digging everything about this - the footage in here looks solid, complete with impressive world-building sci-fi ideas, plus tons of intense action. I'm in.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Ui Seok Cho's series Black Knight

In 2071, where people depend on respirator masks to breathe. Only 1% of the human race has survived, and a strict social stratification has been established in the now deserted lands of the Korean Peninsula. Delivery drivers play a crucial role within this system, and for refugees, becoming a delivery driver is their only hope for survival. The series is about a legendary delivery driver "5-8" with exceptional battle skills, and a refugee who dreams of following in his footsteps. Black Knight, also titled 택배기사 in Korean, is a series created and directed by the Korean artist / filmmaker Cho Ui-seok (or Ui-seok Jo), making his directorial debut after writing Golden Slumber previously, plus storyboard artist work on many animated series. The screenplay is also written by Cho Ui-seok, who is also executive producer. Based on the Delivery Knight webtoon series by Lee Yoon-gyun. Produced by Project 318. Netflix will debut the Black Knight sci-fi series streaming on Netflix worldwide starting on May 12th, 2023 coming soon. Who's planning to watch?