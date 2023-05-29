Full Trailer for Leslie Iwerks' Hollywood Doc '100 Years of Warner Bros'

"They were always the studio that took risks." As part of its anniversary, Warner Bros made and released a documentary film titled 100 Years of Warner Bros. This actually just premiered in the Cannes Classics section of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where they usually show docs about the filmmaking industry. The doc is being released as a streaming series on Max, and is available to watch already. 100 Years of Warner Bros. takes a historical look at the powerful legacy of one of America’s leading Hollywood studios. The doc explores the origin, evolution and endurance of Warner Bros. – from a family affair to a global juggernaut – as it celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. Featuring legendary filmmakers, actors and executives with the vision, the moxie and the talent to create some of the most indelible stories that have made a lasting impact on the world. Directed by Academy Award and Emmy-nominated filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, with narration by Morgan Freeman and clips from iconic films & hit TV series. We've featured a few other 100 Years of WB tributes, but this one is the actual doc with tons of guests. It's just extra sad that David Zaslav has to sully their good name and reputation right at this time, really not a good look for the studio. Oh well.

Here's the official trailer (+ posters) for Leslie Iwerks' doc 100 Years of Warner Bros., from YouTube:

"Join us in celebrating every story." For more on the Warner Bros 100th anniv. events - visit wb100.com.

Exploring the impact of Warner Bros. on art, commerce, and culture, Leslie Iwerks' latest documentary 100 Years of Warner Bros. tells the unprecedented story of the fabled entertainment studio on its 100th anniversary. Featuring insights and first-person stories from directors, actors, executives, journalists and historians, the four specials trace Warner Bros.’ underdog origins – from its founding in the early 1920s by four brothers from an immigrant family, through decades of creative risks and impactful storytelling, to historic mergers in the 2000s that transformed the company into a global entertainment powerhouse. 100 Years of Warner Bros. is both written and directed by acclaimed doc producer / filmmaker Leslie Iwerks, director of the other doc films The Pixar Story, Dirty Oil, Downstream, Citizen Hearst, League of Legends Origins, Selling Lies, and "The Imagineering Story" series previously. Executive produced by Dan Sacks. This initially premiered at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in the Classics section. WB will debut the 100 Years of Warner Bros. doc streaming on Max starting May 25th, 2023 - available now. Looking good?