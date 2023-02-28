Full Trailer for 'Mafia Mamma' with Toni Collette & Monica Bellucci

"I am tired of this war… My family is tired of this war." Bleecker Street has debuted the full official trailer for an action comedy set in Italy titled Mafia Mamma, the latest film by director Catherine Hardwicke - who hasn't made a new feature since Miss Bala in 2018. The original teaser from last year is much better, as this trailer plays up the jokes and very few of them land. Hardwicke’s new action-comedy, Mafia Mamma, starring Toni Collette and Monica Bellucci. An American woman who inherits her grandfather's "Mafia empire," and guided by the Firm's trusted consigliere, defies everyone's expectations – including her own – as the new head of the family business. It's now set to open in US theaters this April. The cast includes Alfonso Perugini, Giulio Corso, and Alessandro Bressanello. Maybe this would be better if it was a red band trailer? Looks bad, not even funny, too many jokes about Italians and even Italians aren't laughing.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Catherine Hardwicke's Mafia Mamma, from YouTube:

Mafia Mamma is a hilarious, action-packed comedy about a suburban American woman who inherits her grandfather’s Mafia empire, and guided by the Firm’s trusted consigliere, defies everyone’s expectations, including her own, as the new head of the family crime business. Mafia Mamma is directed by American filmmaker Catherine Hardwicke, director of the films Thirteen, Lords of Dogtown, The Nativity Story, Twilight, Red Riding Hood, Plush, Miss You Already, Miss Bala, and Don't Look Deeper previously, plus the "Dreams in the Witch House" segment in Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities. The screenplay is written by J. Michael Feldman and Debbie Jhoon; from an idea by Amanda Sthers. Produced by Christopher Simon, Amanda Sthers, and Toni Collette. This was shot entirely in Italy last year. Bleecker Street will debut Hardwicke's Mafia Mamma in select US theaters starting April 14th, 2023 this spring. Who's up for this?