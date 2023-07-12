Full Trailer for Michael Jai White's Western 'The Outlaw Johnny Black'

"This town is about to come into a whole heap of money." "We must arm ourselves, and prepare for the worst." Samuel Goldwyn Films has revealed the main official trailer for the western comedy The Outlaw Johnny Black, directed by and starring action actor Michael Jai White. This film is still set to land in theaters starting in September in a few months. Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black vows to gun down Brett Clayton and becomes a wanted man in the process. So he goes into hiding, posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious Land Baron. The film stars MJW with Anika Noni Rose, Erica Ash, Byron Minns, Kym Whitley, Eme Ikwuakor, and Tony Baker. This project has been in the works for years, it's finally getting a chance to shine on the big screen in 2023. Almost seems like fun spoof comedy, which I think is the point. He gonna slap the shit out of the bad guys.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Michael Jai White's The Outlaw Johnny Black, on YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for MJW's The Outlaw Johnny Black right here, for the first look again.

Hell bent on avenging the death of his father, Johnny Black (Michael Jai White) vows to gun down Brett Clayton (Chris Browning) and becomes a wanted man in the process. He goes into hiding, posing as a preacher in a small mining town that's been taken over by a notorious Land Baron. "I hope this movie, inspired by the late Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, creates for others, the kind of joy I felt as a child when I could watch movies over and over with my family and get something new each time!" The Outlaw Johnny Black is directed by American actor / filmmaker Michael Jai White, directing his latest feature after two making two other Never Back Down direct-to-video movies previously. The screenplay is written by Byron Minns and Michael Jai White. Produced by Donovan de Boer, Grant Gilmore, Byron Minns, and Michael Jai White at his own Jaigantic Studios. Samuel Goldwyn Films opens MJW's The Outlaw Johnny Black in select US theaters on September 15th, 2023 later this year. Look good? Who will be watching?