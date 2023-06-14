Full Trailer for Netflix's Animated 'Nimona' Movie About a Shapeshifter

"The world kicks you around sometimes… But together, we can kick it back!" Netflix has revealed the full official trailer for Nimona, an action adventure thriller made by filmmakers Nick Bruno & Troy Quane (of Spies in Disguise). Originally a production of Blue Sky Studios, Disney dumped the project when they shut down the studio. Annapurna Pictures later revived it, with Bruno & Quane taking over directing duties, and DNEG handling the animation. When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona -- a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he's sworn to destroy. It's an epic tale about finding friendship in the most surprising situations and accepting yourself & others for who they are. Starring the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz & Riz Ahmed, along with Eugene Lee Yang, Frances Conroy, Lorraine Toussaint, Beck Bennett, Indya Moore, Julio Torres, & RuPaul Charles. Yeah this looks super duper fun! Take a look.

Here's the main official trailer (+ poster) for Bruno & Quane's Nimona, direct from Netflix's YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser trailer for Bruno & Quane's Nimona movie here, for the first look again.

When Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), a knight in a futuristic medieval world, is framed for a crime he didn't commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona (Chloë Grace Moretz), a mischievous teen with a taste for mayhem — who also happens to be a shapeshifting creature Ballister has been trained to destroy. But with the entire kingdom out to get him, Nimona’s the best (or technically the only) sidekick Ballister can hope for. And as the lines between heroes, villains, and monsters start to blur, the two of them set out to wreak serious havoc — for Ballister to clear his name once and for all, and for Nimona to… just wreak serious havoc. Nimona is co-directed by animators / filmmakers Nick Bruno & Troy Quane, both directors of Spies in Disguise previously. The screenplay is by Robert L. Baird and Lloyd Taylor; story by Robert L. Baird, Lloyd Taylor, Pamela Ribon, Marc Haimes, Nick Bruno, Troy Quane, Keith Bunin. Based on the Graphic Novel by ND Stevenson. It's produced by Karen Ryan, Julie Zackary, Roy Lee. Netflix will debut Nimona streaming on Netflix starting June 30th, 2023 this month. Planning to watch?