Freaky Full Trailer Drops for Pop Star Obsession Horror Series 'Swarm'

"They are not your friends… Those are some crazy ass fans." Amazon has unveiled the main official trailer for a disquieting horror thriller series titled Swarm, an anti-hero tale of a woman obsessed with a pop star. They've been keeping the plot of this a big secret, with the creators Donald Glover and Janine Nabers saying it's inspired by Haneke's Piano Teacher and The King of Comedy (which is quite enticing). Swarm follows a young woman named Dre, played by Dominique Fishback, whose extreme obsession with a pop star takes a "dark turn". That's all they offer up so far but from this trailer it seems she goes over the deep end - murdering someone. For money? For more fame? Out of anger? The series also stars Chloe Bailey, Damson Idris, Leon, Rory Culkin, and Karen Rodriguez. It's clearly commentary on being infatuated with Beyonce, and about how celebrity obsession turns people into psychopaths. Which is refreshing to see in a time when few are bold enough to say something like this. Thank goodness for Donald Glover's genius.

Here's the full official trailer (+ poster) for Prime Video's series Swarm, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the teaser trailer for Prime Video's Swarm series right here, for the first look again.

The series tells the story of Dre (Dominique Fishback), a young woman who is obsessed with a fictional pop star (whose oeuvre and aesthetic are very similar to Beyoncé's). The show is a dive into Dre's life, her fandom, and how it takes her to dark, unexpected places. Glover compared the series to "post-truth Piano Teacher mixed with The King of Comedy." They want to create an anti-hero story, using Tony Soprano and Don Draper as examples. Swarm is a Prime Video series created by Donald Glover and Janine Nabers - who is also the showrunner. No list of directors for the first season has been revealed yet. With writing by Karen Joseph Adcock, Malia Obama, and Donald Glover & Janine Nabers. Executive produced by Glover & Nabers, Stephen Glover, Fam Udeorji, Steven Prinz, and Michael Schaefer. Amazon will debut the chilling Swarm series streaming on Prime Video starting March 17th, 2023 coming soon. Who wants to watch it?